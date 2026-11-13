Katni, Unidentified burglars broke into a jewellery showroom in Madhya Pradesh's Katni city by drilling a hole in its rear wall and decamped with gold and diamond ornaments worth over ₹10 crore, police said on Friday.

Burglars drill hole in jewellery showroom wall, flee with valuables worth ₹10 cr in MP's Katni

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CCTV footage of the heist at Kishna Jewellers in the Bargawan area on Thursday morning surfaced on social media, showing a masked intruder entering the premises with tools while an accomplice assisted him from outside, an official said.

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The burglary took place between 4 am and 7 am, with the accused spending nearly an hour inside before fleeing with the valuables, police said. More than six people are suspected of being involved in the crime.

Talking to PTI, Katni Superintendent of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma said police had collected 265 fingerprints from the scene and were examining them.

"We are trying to find out where the burglars procured the gas cylinder, gas cutter and other equipment recovered near the scene," he said, adding that police had identified some suspects and placed them under surveillance before taking further action.

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{{^usCountry}} According to people acquainted with the jeweller, the burglars spread leaves under the damaged section of the rear wall to muffle the noise while entering the premises and moving a gas cylinder inside to cut open the safe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to people acquainted with the jeweller, the burglars spread leaves under the damaged section of the rear wall to muffle the noise while entering the premises and moving a gas cylinder inside to cut open the safe. {{/usCountry}}

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Police later recovered a gas cutter, a large oxygen cylinder, a domestic LPG cylinder, empty water bottles, screwdrivers, spanners and some clothes from the Lal Pahadi area, around 300 metres from the showroom.

The showroom, which opened in June, had stocked more jewellery than usual for Diwali. All the ornaments on the premises were insured, according to the owner.

Teams from the Madhav Nagar police station and the Crime Branch have launched a search to nab the accused, the official added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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