‘Cab driver’ caught with 1 kg heroin near park in Mohali’s Sector 80

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler, who had been operating in the garb of a cab driver, after recovering 1 kg heroin from his car near a park in Sector 80. An ANTF team reached Sector 80 following a tip-off and found the accused waiting for a customer in his cab in front of a park. (Getty Images)

Police said they received a tip-off that a drug peddler, who brought heroin from Delhi, Amritsar and Ferozepur, and sold it in Mohali, was in Sector 80.

When an ANTF team reached the sector, they found the accused waiting for a customer in his cab in front of a park. Police searched his car on suspicion and recovered 1 kg heroin from it. The car was also impounded.

According to police, the accused, identified as Amanjit Singh of Fazilka, was also wanted by Punjab Police in connection with a previous seizure of 10 kg heroin. Besides, he had also served jail term for theft.