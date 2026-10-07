CBI raids: AAP leaders slam BJP, allege misuse of central agencies ahead of elections

Chandigarh

After the CBI conducted raids at multiple locations, including the camp office of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP leaders and cabinet ministers on Tuesday called out the BJP-led Centre for allegedly misusing the central investigating agencies ahead of the state assembly elections.

Shortly after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at multiple locations, including the camp office of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP leaders and cabinet ministers on Tuesday called out the BJP-led Centre for allegedly misusing the central investigating agencies ahead of the state assembly elections.

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They further said the BJP was rattled by the “immense support” of people for the AAP for several works undertaken by the Mann government in the state.

Reacting to the raids, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the CBI raid before the elections was the result of the BJP’s frustration. He said ever since the BJP government came to power at the Centre, it had always pushed Punjabis around – be it the farmers’ movement, the issue of Punjab’s water, or the Panjab University issue – and now, it was even pushing around their elected chief minister. “The BJP can’t win elections by contesting in Punjab, so it wants to fight the elections with the help of ED-CBI,” he alleged. He claimed that Punjabis had made up their minds, and they would respond to the BJP’s CBI raid in the upcoming elections by electing Bhagwant Mann with 100+ seats and making him CM again.

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{{^usCountry}} Punjab cabinet minister and senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said the CBI action reflects the BJP’s “tactics” which it adopts wherever elections are due. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab cabinet minister and senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said the CBI action reflects the BJP’s “tactics” which it adopts wherever elections are due. {{/usCountry}}

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He accused the BJP of misusing the central agencies in poll-bound states with an intention of “capturing” power.

“Wherever elections are due, BJP sends CBI, ED or Income Tax department to that state in order to scare and threaten leaders of opposition parties. It has been seen during elections Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar in the past. And now, elections are due in Punjab,” he said.

He, however, said Punjabis would never get scared of such actions and they would continue to stand by AAP and Mann.

Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond too condemned the CBI raids and alleged that the BJP was already “rattled” ahead of the Punjab elections.

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Don’t blame BJP for investigation: Dhillon

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon accused the AAP government in the state of corruption and dishonesty and said it should cooperate with the CBI investigation ordered by the high court.

Taking to X, Dhillon said the AAP should not blame the BJP for the investigation and asserted that the directions for the CBI probe were issued by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

“Why do you keep beating around the bush? Tell us why the caravan was looted! The blatant dishonesty and corruption of the Aam Aadmi Party have now come to light before the people of Punjab,” Dhillon said.