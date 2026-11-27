Idukki , The operation to fix a radio collar on wild elephant Chakkakomban entered its third day on Friday, with the forest department closely monitoring its movement at Chinnakanal here, officials said.

Chakkakomban radio-collaring operation enters third day in Keralam's Idukki more less

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Chief Conservator of Forests D K Vinod Kumar told reporters that the elephant had been located on a small island called Naduthuruthi.

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"An operation cannot be carried out on the island as it is small and has limited space. Even if the elephant is darted, there would be difficulties in carrying out the subsequent operations, including bringing in kumki elephants . We will wait for it to move," he said.

The officials expect the elephant to move from the island.

"If it heads towards Panniyar Estate, the operation could become more complicated. A boat team had been deployed to prevent it from moving in that direction," he said.

If the elephant returns along the route it took on the first day, the teams would get another opportunity to resume the operation, Kumar said.

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{{^usCountry}} The operation began on Wednesday, but the elephant could not be darted due to unfavourable conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The operation began on Wednesday, but the elephant could not be darted due to unfavourable conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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The forest department has decided against rushing the operation to avoid causing stress to the elephant and the Rapid Response Team tracking it and attempting to dart it.

Prohibitory orders imposed in six wards of Chinnakanal panchayat will remain in force on Friday, the district administration said.

Schools in the affected wards will also remain closed. The restrictions are in force in wards 1, 2, 9, 10, 11 and 12 of the panchayat.

The number of operation teams has been reduced from four to two to improve coordination and enhance safety.

Residents of the 301 Colony in Chinnakanal had recently staged protests over repeated incidents of the elephant entering residential areas, attacking people and damaging property.

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Following the protests, the forest department decided to radio-collar the elephant to track its movements and alert residents if it strays near human habitations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.