Morena , Chambal dacoit Kalli Gurjar, carrying a bounty of ₹80000, and his associate Ajay Gurjar were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Thursday after an encounter, in which the former sustained a bullet injury on his leg, a police official said.

Chambal dacoit Kalli Gurjar shot in the leg in encounter, held along with aide in Morena

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Kalli was taken to the district hospital for medical examination, with doctors saying his condition is out of danger, the official informed.

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"A Banmore police team reached a forest stretch near Pahadi village here around 10 am on a tip-off. The Kalli gang opened fire, prompting police to retaliate in self-defence. Kalli was hit in the leg. His aide Ajay was also arrested. Others managed to escape," Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena told reporters.

A pistol and a firearm were recovered from Kalli, and a 12-bore gun and 50 live cartridges from Ajay, he added.

Kalli, who lives in Barbasin village under Devgarh police station limits, near Chambal River, about 25 km from the district headquarters, used to flee to neighbouring Dholpur district in Rajasthan after committing crimes, the SP said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Kalli is wanted by Rajasthan police as well. He is facing around 20 serious criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and dacoity, in Morena, Gwalior and Sheopur districts. A reward of ₹80,000 had been announced for his arrest," the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Kalli is wanted by Rajasthan police as well. He is facing around 20 serious criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and dacoity, in Morena, Gwalior and Sheopur districts. A reward of ₹80,000 had been announced for his arrest," the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Kalli frequently uploaded videos on social media, threatening his rivals. Around 20 days ago, a video surfaced showing him standing in front of the Maheshwar temple in Morena and challenging his rival Karua Gurjar.

Earlier, Karua had used abusive language against Kalli and his family in a video, following which Kalli posted the response.

Around three months ago, Kalli and his associates allegedly demanded extortion money from a container truck driver on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway in Gwalior.

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The dacoits arrived in a white Bolero without a registration number, and opened fire when the driver refused to pay, causing all 12 tyres of the container truck to burst.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.