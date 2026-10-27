Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday strongly criticised the JJB for granting bail to the minor accused, son of a judge, in the fatal Cheranalloor Mercedes-Benz crash before the victim's body was laid to rest.

Chennithala slams JJB for granting bail to minor in fatal Benz crash; admits police lapses

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Replying to an adjournment motion moved by CPI MLA A C Moideen on various issues, including the death of a 53-year-old man after a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by a minor hit his scooter near Kochi on October 25, Chennithala admitted lapses on the part of the police and said the government would take strong action against those responsible.

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"I strongly condemn the decision to grant bail to the accused before the victim's body was even laid to rest. With the protection of this House, it is my opinion that the Juvenile Justice Board should not have granted bail under any circumstances," he said.

The minister said that when the police sought to produce the accused before the magistrate on the night of the incident, the magistrate had reportedly asked them to bring him the next day.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the police insisted on producing him that night, following which bail was granted, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the police insisted on producing him that night, following which bail was granted, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Chennithala also expressed his displeasure over the granting of bail at night to the minor accused.

The government has directed the authorities to approach the higher court to seek cancellation of the bail, he said.

Chennithala also questioned the conduct of the judge who owned the car, saying that the law should apply equally to everyone, irrespective of their position or family background.

"Whether the accused is the son of a judge or anyone else, what difference does it make? It was a road accident. Is the law not the same for everyone," he asked.

The minister said the government could not initiate disciplinary action against a judge but had registered a case against him as he is the vehicle's owner.

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The High Court Registrar had also been informed in writing, he said, adding that the High Court could examine the matter and take appropriate action.

Admitting police lapses, Chennithala said local MLA T J Vinod had informed him about the incident over the phone.

On making enquiries, he learnt that the police had not initially invoked the relevant provision relating to culpable homicide.

"I immediately called the DGP and told him that this was a very serious matter," he said.

"There is nothing for the government to hide in the Cheranalloor incident. We have taken strong action," he said, adding that the government had no obligation to blindly defend the police when they made mistakes.

The minister said action would be taken against police officers who failed to include the appropriate legal provisions in the FIR and those allegedly involved in deleting videos from a mobile phone.

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The victim, who was returning home with groceries for his family, was hit by the car while travelling on his scooter, Chennithala said.

The minister said he had accepted all three demands raised by the victim's family and conveyed to him by CPI leader Binoy Viswam, following which the protest was called off.

The victim's relatives held a protest seeking action against the minor.

Chennithala assured the Assembly that the government would take strong action and would not allow anyone responsible for the incident to escape the law.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.