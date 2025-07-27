Chhattisgarh: 3, including 2 nuns, held for luring women to Agra on false job promise

Raipur: Three people, including two nuns, were arrested by the railway police in Chhattisgarh’s Durg for allegedly trying to take three young women to Agra under the false promise of jobs, police said on Sunday. The accused were accompanying three women, aged between 18 and 19, all residents of Narayanpur district. (Representative photo)

The accused—Sukhman Mandavi, a resident of Narayanpur, and two nuns, Preeti Mary and Vandana Francis, who had reportedly come from Agra—were accompanying the three women, aged between 18 and 19, all residents of Narayanpur district.

Police said that acting on a tip-off, the Government Railway Police (GRP) raided the area on Friday. “When questioned, the women said that initially, they were told they would be offered jobs within Chhattisgarh, but when they reached Durg, they were told that the nuns had come to take them to Agra,” a police officer said.

“The women were lured with promises of good facilities and a monthly salary of ₹8,000 to ₹10,000,” the officer added.

Sukhman allegedly targeted the three girls due to their poor financial background and lured them with false promises, superintendent of police (railways) Shweta Sinha said. “He was reportedly planning to leave them in Durg and the nuns were to take them to Agra. The nature of the work they planned to do remains unclear,” the SP said.

When contacted, the women’s families denied knowing anything about the Agra plan and said they were searching for the missing girls, the officer said.

Meanwhile, members of the Bajrang Dal arrived at the GRP police station and demanded stringent action against the accused for human trafficking and forced religious conversion. “Our volunteers spotted the group at the station and alerted the police,” Bajrang Dal’s durg coordinator Saurabh Dewangan said.

Police have registered a case under Section 143 (trafficking of person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 (religious conversion) of the Chhattisgarh Religious Freedom Act, 1968. They were remanded in judicial custody till August 8.