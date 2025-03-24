Delhi: 7 of human trafficking racket held, 10 rescued

Seven men have been arrested for allegedly running an illegal human trafficking racket in central Delhi’s Swami Shraddhanand Marg, police said on Sunday, adding that 23 women, including three minors were rescued. The team working on the case monitored the trafficking routes, tracked the movement of women being transported to nearby hotels on scooters. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said that the accused were identified as Nurshed Alam, 21, Mohammed Rahul Alam, 22, Abdul Mannan, 30, Shamim Alam, 29, Mohammed Jarul, 26, and Monish, 26, and Taushif Rexa, 25, all from Bihar and Delhi.

Police said that the operation was carried out on March 20 after a tip-off was received about an immoral trafficking network operating within the central district. “The team received information regarding prostitution activities at hotels in the Paharganj area. Subsequently, a ring that trafficked girls from West Bengal, Nepal, and other locations was uncovered,” Vardhan said.

The team working on the case monitored the trafficking routes, tracked the movement of women being transported to nearby hotels on scooters. “Decoy customers were set to confirm the illegal activities taking place at hotels. Once the information was confirmed, they simultaneously raided multiple locations, including a hideout in main bazaar, Paharganj,” the DCP said.

Police said that 23 women including ten from Nepal and three minors were rescued and seven men were held. They were charged under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 at Paharganj police station.

“Investigation to track other possible accused people is underway,” Vardhan said.