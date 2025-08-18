Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Chhattisgarh: Maoist camp busted in Gariaband; arms, ammo and cash seized

ByRitesh Mishra
Updated on: Aug 18, 2025 11:28 am IST

The forces were on a routine patrol when they came across a Maoist camp, following which armed ultras opened fire on the advancing security forces.

Security forces have, in a joint operation, destroyed a Maoist camp in a dense hilly area of Gariaband district and recovered arms, ammunition, cash, and other materials, the police said on Monday.

Security personnel during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar last month. (PTI)
The action was carried out by a joint team of Gariaband Police, Dhamtari Police, CRPF and CoBRA commandoes in the jungles near village Bade Gobra under Manepur police station limits. The forces were on a routine patrol when they came across a Maoist camp, following which armed ultras opened fire on the advancing security forces.

The forces retaliated, and the Maoists fled the site leaving behind a large cache of weapons and other belongings, a senior officer said.

“The security personnel have recovered four country-made rifles, four pistols, a hand grenade, a belt-fed machine gun, 17 live rounds of 5.56 mm and 7.62 mm calibre, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 50 electronic detonators, and an INSAS magazine, among other ammunition,” Amresh Mishra, Raipur range Inspector General of Police, said.

They also seized 16.5 lakh in cash, a laptop, radio sets, Maoist uniforms, solar equipment, and a large quantity of literature and other materials.

Police said the camp has been demolished and further search operations are underway in the Manepur area.

