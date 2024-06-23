Chhattisgarh police make first arrest in alleged Raipur lynching case

The Chhattisharh police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the alleged mob attack in which three cattle transporters were killed in Raipur on June 7, officials said, Police said the accused was allegedly hiding at his friend’s place to evade arrest. (Representative Image)

Police in a statement on Saturday said that the accused, Harsh Mishra, was arrested by a special team of police from Borsi area in neighbouring Durg district.

It added that Mishra, a resident of City Kotwali police station area of Raipur, was allegedly hiding at his friend’s place in Borsi to evade arrest.

Mishra has been booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it said.

On June 7, two cattle transporters died and another sustained serious injuries under suspicious circumstances after being allegedly chased by a mob in Arnag police station area. The injured man later died in the hospital.

According to the first information report (FIR) lodged at Arang police station, the police, after being alerted to the incident, rushed to the spot and recovered the body of Chand Miyan along with Guddu and one Saddam, who were critically injured. All were residents of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR has been lodged against unknown people under sections 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC.

A day after the incident, Shoaib, a cousin of Chand and Saddam said a mob had attacked the trio.

He claimed he had got a call from Chand and his friend Mohsin was called by Saddam when they were being attacked.

“Chand told me they were being attacked by a mob. But before he could provide any detail, the call got disconnected,” Shoaib said.

In the second call to Mohsin, which lasted for 47 minutes, Saddam could be heard saying that his limbs were broken, Shoaib said.

“Saddam could be heard pleading with his attackers to spare him. I believe Saddam had put his phone in his pocket while he was calling (Mohsin) and it never got disconnected so everything could be heard clearly,” he said.