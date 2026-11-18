Kochi, The international airport here has operationalised India's first Transfer Cargo Security Hold Area , aimed at expediting the movement of cargo between domestic and international destinations through Kochi.

CIAL operationalises India's first transfer cargo security hold area

The facility at the Cochin International Airport Limited was inaugurated by Chief Minister and CIAL Chairman V D Satheesan.

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TCSHA has been developed in accordance with the support and guidelines of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, CISF and Customs, a CIAL release said on Wednesday.

The TCSHA facility will expedite cargo movement by enabling the transfer of consignments between domestic and international flights entirely within the airport's operational area.

Earlier, transfer cargo had to be moved to the cargo terminal for repeat security screening before being brought back to the airside cargo area for loading onto the connecting flight.

The facility is expected to reduce transfer cargo screening requirements to a random five per cent, helping cut transit time and handling costs, the airport said.

"Under the earlier system, domestic cargo arriving at Kochi for onward transportation to international destinations could take up to three days to complete the transfer process, as it had to undergo repeated handling procedures and 100 per cent security re-screening," it said.

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{{^usCountry}} The new facility, developed near the airport's operational area, allows transfer cargo to be moved to connecting international flights within hours, with only five per cent subjected to randomised screening at the facility. This is expected to significantly reduce cargo dwell time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new facility, developed near the airport's operational area, allows transfer cargo to be moved to connecting international flights within hours, with only five per cent subjected to randomised screening at the facility. This is expected to significantly reduce cargo dwell time. {{/usCountry}}

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The BCAS has issued instructions to reduce cargo dwelling time at transfer airports by eliminating duplication of security screening while strengthening the security of the transfer cargo supply chain.

CIAL developed the dedicated TCSHA facility to implement this framework in coordination with the concerned security and regulatory agencies.

S Suhas IAS, Managing Director of CIAL, said the operationalisation of India's first Transfer Cargo Security Hold Area at CIAL is a significant step towards strengthening Kochi's role in international air cargo transhipment.

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He said by reducing the need for repeated security screening, the facility will help cut cargo transit time, handling costs and manpower requirements.

"We aim to leverage Kochi's connectivity with West Asia and Far East to facilitate the movement of cargo between Indian cities and international destinations. "We are also exploring opportunities to extend this network to Europe, further strengthening Kochi's position as a cargo transhipment hub," Suhas said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.