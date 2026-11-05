Class 3 student dies at Delhi school due to suspected cardiac arrest

New Delhi

As per the medico-legal case report, the child died of a “possible cardiac arrest”. However, a post-mortem examination is still pending and doctors are checking the girl’s medical history. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A nine-year-old girl studying in Class 3 died after collapsing suddenly inside her classroom on the school premises in Mayur Vihar on Wednesday morning, and police have taken control of the CCTV camera footage that captured the incident, officers aware of the matter said.

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A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that at 9.52am, students of the class were returning from the sports class when the girl collapsed in the presence of her classmates and a teacher. In the footage, the girl is seen standing near a bench before falling, after which the teacher rushes towards her, tries to make her sit on a bench and then calls her colleagues for help.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Rajeev Kumar said, “As per the PCR call, the child had reportedly been brought to a hospital in Nirman Vihar where she was declared brought dead. During the preliminary enquiry, CCTV footage of the class was examined, which reportedly shows the girl suddenly collapsing. Further enquiry is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident. The statements of the parents and school authorities concerned are to be recorded. CCTV footage and other relevant evidence are also being examined.”

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{{^usCountry}} As per the medico-legal case report, the child died of a “possible cardiac arrest”. However, a post-mortem examination is still pending and doctors are checking the girl’s medical history. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the medico-legal case report, the child died of a “possible cardiac arrest”. However, a post-mortem examination is still pending and doctors are checking the girl’s medical history. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said no foul play has been found yet. “One thing that has come up in the probe is that CCTV cameras are installed across all rooms, corridors and spaces in the school. We have footage of the child going to the sports class, returning with other kids and collapsing. Nothing suspicious has been found. We also spoke to parents, who didn’t make any allegations,” the first officer said.

The girl’s father refused to speak to the media.

Her uncle said. “We are shocked. She was a healthy child. Despite paying such a high school fee, the school did not have adequate medical arrangements to handle an emergency like this. Why didn’t they immediately give her CPR? They should not have waited. We have also seen the CCTV.”

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A school official, who did not wish to be named, said the staff initially thought she had suffered a chin injury due to a scratch. “The teachers had rushed the girl to the hospital but she had died due to cardiac issues,” the official said.