Climate action is shared responsibility: Faith leaders in Varanasi

Interfaith leaders, civil society representatives, students, and citizens gathered for an interfaith dialogue on climate change, in Varanasi on Tuesday. The summit, organised by Climate Agenda Varanasi, focussed on the impacts of climate change and possible solutions. Faith leaders from diverse communities stressed the urgent need to tackle climate challenges in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the brick kiln sector, by promoting cleaner technology, safeguarding livelihoods, and ensuring dignity for workers. The leaders urged the government to address the demands put forward under the Buniyaad campaign for reforming the brick industry and to take necessary action (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Addressing the gathering, religious leaders unanimously emphasised that climate action should not be seen merely as a technical or economic issue, but as a collective moral responsibility. During the conference, several spiritual and faith leaders highlighted the connection between religion, sustainability, and environmental protection.

Shastri Devendra Thakur emphasised that peace and well-being can only prevail in a pollution-free environment, while Dr Satyaprakash Pandey highlighted that religion teaches simplicity and contentment, principles that closely align with the modern concept of sustainability.

Govind Das Shastri referred to Kabir’s teachings, stressing that humility fosters wisdom, while unchecked materialism and consumerism can harm society. Father Praveen Joshi, citing the Book of Genesis, underlined that natural resources are sacred creations of God and it is humanity’s responsibility to protect them. Janab Wahid Qasim expressed concern over increasing air, water pollution.

Shastri Dharmendra Mishra urged the government to address the demands put forward under the Buniyaad campaign for reforming the brick industry and to take necessary action. The event was moderated by Acharya Raghawendra Pandey.