Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday directed the state-run power distribution corporation to expedite infrastructure projects in view of rising electricity demand. CM Vijay directs TNPDCL to address low-voltage complaints, speed up projects

During a review meeting, the CM inquired about the implementation of a key electoral promise under which 200 units of free electricity are being provided to all domestic consumers with a total consumption of 500 units or less. The order was signed as his first official decision after assuming office.

A release from the Secretariat said a comprehensive review was conducted on the power generation capacity, electricity demand, power distribution, financial status and ongoing infrastructure development works of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation and its subsidiary companies

Vijay said that with the rapid growth of urban centres, industrial expansion and increasing agricultural demand requiring an uninterrupted power supply, the TNPDCL should expedite infrastructure development works despite financial or technical challenges.

The chief minister also directed officials to prioritise identifying the root causes of day-to-day consumer grievances, including low-voltage issues, and implement remedial measures.

During the meeting, officials made a detailed presentation on how the TNPDCL successfully met the state's peak power demand of 21,326 MW without interruptions.

The presentation also covered the state's historical power consumption patterns, the current status of power generation and measures being undertaken to ensure a continuous and uninterrupted power supply.

Discussions were also held on expediting various ongoing projects, such as establishing new substations, modernising ageing power infrastructure, laying new transmission lines and implementing the Green Corridor project aimed at efficiently utilising solar and wind energy generated in the southern districts.

Taking into account the summer season and the upcoming monsoon period, senior TNPDCL officials also briefed the CM on the proactive stocking of essential electrical materials such as electric poles, power cables and distribution transformers in adequate quantities.

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