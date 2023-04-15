1 killed as fresh clashes break out in Odisha’s Sambalpur; Curfew imposed

The Sambalpur district administration in Odisha imposed an indefinite curfew on late Friday night and extended the internet ban, hours after a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death and four others were injured as fresh communal clashes broke out in the town after Hanuman Jayanti processions, officials said. The Odisha police have deployed 42 platoons and 20 patrolling teams in the Sambalpur town to keep a close watch on the situation. (Representative Image/PTI)

The deceased, identified as Chintamani Mirdha, a native of Sansinghari village under Burla police station, was returning home after a Hanuman Jayanti procession when he and his friends were attacked by 14-15 people, who had swords and hockey sticks in their hands.

In separate attacks, three other youths were also injured. Ten shops were torched and several were ransacked in at least three different places in the town.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) (North Central Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said that the district administration has decided to clamp a curfew to restore peace and normalcy in the region. He said investigations were on to find out the motive behind the stabbing.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 10 persons including an additional superintendent of police (ASP), two police inspectors, and a few Bajrang Dal workers were injured in stone pelting when a bike rally organised to raise support for Friday’s Hanuman Jayanti celebration was passing through minority-dominated areas of the town. On Thursday, the Odisha government ordered the suspension of internet services in Sambalpur district for 48 hours.

Sambalpur sub-collector Pravas Chandra Dandsena said the curfew under Section 144(1) CrPC was imposed for ensuring peace and tranquillity in the jurisdictional area of six police stations so that no one can come out of their houses.

“However, in emergency for procurement of any essential items people can go out between 8am-10am and 3.30pm- 5.30pm. A helpline number is there for any medical emergencies. People may reach out to the District Headquarters Hospital using the helpline number,” he said, adding that strict action as per law would be initiated against violators.

Sambalpur superintendent of police (SP) B Gangadhar said the entire route of the Hanuman Jayanti procession on Friday evening was under the glare of CCTV and drone cameras. Most shops and business establishments in the city remained closed after traders responded to a bandh call made by the Hanuman Jayanti Samithi.

Forty-two platoons of police have been deployed in the town. Besides, 20 patrolling teams and police in the civil dress have been keeping a close watch on the situation.

The DIG said so far 34 people have been arrested after the first violence broke out on Wednesday.