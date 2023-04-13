Internet suspended in Odisha’s Sambalpur after clashes during Hanuman Jayanti rally

Internet services in Odisha’s Sambalpur district have been suspended for 48 hours from 10 am on Thursday in view of violence that broke out during a bike rally organised on Wednesday for Hanuman Jayanti. There were reports of vandalism and arson in the area as well. (Representative file image)

“Violence broke out between two communities in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on April 12. Internet services suspended, Section 144 imposed in the district after the violence,” a notification issued by the home department stated.

Besides, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and other social media services of all mobile service providers will also remain suspended during the next 48 hours.

On Sunday, at least 15 persons including 10 police personnel were injured in Sambalpur town when 600 members of Hanuman Jayanti Samanwaya Samiti workers on 300 bikes were on their way to Durga Mandir Golbazar via Motijharan, Bhutpada, Raza nagar, Sumapalli, Kumbharpada and Daleipada.

Sambalpur SP Battula Gangadhar said police have arrested 26 persons over rioting charges and interrogating 17 others after examining the video footage of the incident.

“Though there was intelligence input of tension between the communities, we did not have any specific inputs for violence,” said Gangadhar.

Police have mobilised 30 platoon forces in the town.

Later, the administration clamped Section 144 in entire areas of Town police station including stations at Dhanupali, Khetrajpur, Ainthapali, Bareipali and Sadar in Sambalpur.

Meanwhile, officials said processions will be taken out from different places from 7pm on Friday to mark Hanuman Jayanti.

“Discussion with different committees fruitful. They promised all cooperation,” said Sambalpur district collector after meeting with the Hanuman Jayanti Coordination Committee and other stakeholders.

Reacting to the incident, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said it showed the incompetency of the state govt. “This law & order situation is not good in the state,” said Pradhan.