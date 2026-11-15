Ballia , A 28-year-old police sub-inspector died on a railway track here in an alleged suicide linked to blackmail by a woman, an officer said on Sunday.

Cop dies by suicide on railway track in UP's Ballia over 'blackmail', woman arrested

An FIR in the case has been filed, and the accused woman, Roli , has been arrested, police said.

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SP Iraj Raja said that on Saturday night, approximately between 7 and 8 pm, police received information that an individual had died by suicide by lying down on a railway track. This was mentioned in an MRO report filed by a railway loco pilot at the next station. Upon reaching the scene, police personnel discovered a bullet motorcycle parked nearby, he said.

An investigation led to the identification of the deceased as sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar . He was a native of Sant Kabir Nagar and had been posted at the Chitbarhagaon police station for the past 11 months.

The SP said Kumar had been in a romantic relationship with Roli, a resident of the Sisotar village in the Sikandarpur police station area. She was allegedly pressuring him to marry her and also blackmailing him.

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{{^usCountry}} Two years ago, she had filed a rape case against another police official, according to Raja. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two years ago, she had filed a rape case against another police official, according to Raja. {{/usCountry}}

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The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

Later in the day, the SP said a case has been registered against Roli at the Chitbarhagaon police station, under Section 108 of the BNS, following a complaint by the deceased's wife Ragini.

Citing the FIR, the officer said Ragini mentions in her complaint that her husband was under significant stress for some time.

Sandeep allegedly told his wife that Roli was causing him severe distress, demanding money and would not allow him to visit Ragini.

Raja told PTI that acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused woman from an orchard near the railway station. He added that the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, and that necessary legal action will be taken against anyone found to be in collusion with the accused.

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