Couple, two kids found dead at home in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund

A Chhattisgarh government employee, his wife and their two children were found dead at his official residence in Mahasamund district on Wednesday, the police said. Representational image.

According to the police, the man may have died by suicide after killing his family. The deceased have been identified as Basant Patel (41), his wife Bharti (38), their 11-year-old daughter and four-year-old son.

Patel worked as a peon and was posted at the Bagbahra development block office of the state’s tribal welfare department. The police said Patel and his family lived in a government apartment in the Housing Board Colony in Bagbahara town.

As there seemed to be no movement in the house till late in the morning, neighbours alerted the police. When the police broke open the door, Patel was found hanging from the ceiling, while the other three were lying dead on a bed.

“It seems that he died by suicide after killing his family, but we are investigating it from all angles,” Ashutosh Singh, Mahasamund superintendent of police, said.

The man allegedly poisoned his wife and two children before ending his own life, the official added.