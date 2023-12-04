Day after Cong’s poll setback, Akhilesh says poll result has ended arrogance, matter has concluded

VARANASI: Despite his party leaders attributing the Congress leader Kamal Nath’s inappropriate statement to the significant setback faced by the Congress in the assembly elections in three states, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav adopted a conciliatory tone on Monday, stating, “The results have come, and arrogance has ended. The result itself brought the ego to an end. The matter is concluded. I hope there will be a resolution in the coming time because it is crucial to safeguard democracy and the constitution for the country.” Akhilesh Yadav (HT Photo)

Yadav responded to a question about whether the Congress’ ego was responsible for its defeat in the assembly elections in the three states --Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. On Monday, Yadav visited Varanasi, inaugurating the office of the newly-formed National Equal Party (NEP) in the Murdaha area of Varanasi. He congratulated NEP’s founder president, Shashi Pratap Singh, stating that the NEP, as its name suggests, will connect people and work for equality, development, and the welfare of all while adhering to the principles of Baba Sahab Ambedkar and Dr Rammanohar Lohia. It will strive for the development of all, embodying “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” in the true sense.

“The one who advocates equality, brings everyone together, and works to eliminate discrimination is the true support for everyone. ‘Sabka Saath’ is genuine only when there is equality in society,” Yadav said, adding that NEP Chief Shashi Pratap Singh will accomplish this.

In response to the results of the assembly elections in three states, SP chief Yadav stated, “We are not disappointed. Such results are part of democracy and politics. All political parties accept whatever results come after the election.”

“I want to say that our fight is long. We and other political parties facing the BJP have to make concrete preparations while maintaining discipline. Discipline and thorough preparation are necessary to counter the strategy by which the BJP is winning so many seats,” Yadav added. “We will confront the BJP in the Lok Sabha election with full preparations.”

“There are many issues in the country. Farmers’ income has not doubled, and educated youth have not found employment,” said Yadav. Inflation is soaring, and unemployment is at its peak. Coining a new slogan for 2024, “Har Ghar Berojgar, Mange Rojgar,” Yadav said, “We will address the public on these issues. I hope that the results will be historic in 2024, bringing about change.”

“The struggle of socialists in Uttar Pradesh is significant. Socialists have to make significant decisions. Wherever a party is strong, other opposition parties should support it,” Yadav added. In response to a query about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that opposition parties attempted to divide society by demanding a caste census during the recent assembly election, Yadav said, “Those opposing the caste census don’t understand poverty. They should read the preface of the Mandal Commission.”

Yadav added that opposition parties are not creating divisions in society by demanding a caste census. Those criticising the opposition for its demand for a caste census are anti-OBC, anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, and anti-minority. Yadav urged all opponents of the caste census to read the preface or preamble of the Mandal Commission, suggesting that it might help them understand. He mentioned that talks regarding an alliance with the Congress could not be reached due to different circumstances.

On the question related to EVMs, Akhilesh said, “You exercised your franchise and waited for the result for a week. And you want the result in two hours. Therefore, we and you need to learn from America, where voting goes on for one month and counting also takes place for one month. The USA is the most powerful country in the world. Therefore, if there is a system of ballot paper in elections, we should also adopt it (the ballot paper system). It is not necessary that the result comes in an hour. If America waits for the (election) results for a month, then why are you in a hurry?