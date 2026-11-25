New Delhi, The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday apologised to the Supreme Court over the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon on Thirupparankundram hill on November 24, claiming the temple's Board of Trustees did not authorise a team proposed for carrying out the exercise.

Deepam row: TN files status report in SC, apologises for non-lighting of lamp at Deepathoon more less

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In a status report filed by Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi, the state government said the district administration had completed all arrangements for implementing the apex court's November 20 order permitting the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon through a restricted team authorised by the temple administration.

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However, the order of the apex court could not be complied with because the temple's Board of Trustees did not authorise the team proposed for carrying out the exercise and instead resolved to follow the customary practice of lighting the Karthigai Mahadeepam at its traditional location, the state government claimed in the report.

"I submit that I took all the steps to comply with the order in good faith. There has been no wilful deliberate disobedience on my part of any directions of this Hon'ble Court. I hold the orders of the Hon'ble Court in the highest respect and remain committed to comply with every direction this Hon'ble Court may issue.

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{{^usCountry}} "I sincerely apologise for the lamp not being lit at the Deepathoon. The district administration made every effort to secure the authorisation of the Devasthanam and the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon. However, the Board of Trustees, by its resolution dated November 24, resolved to light the lamp at the customary place. I submit that I will submit an additional status report with all supporting documents along with the same," the status report said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I sincerely apologise for the lamp not being lit at the Deepathoon. The district administration made every effort to secure the authorisation of the Devasthanam and the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon. However, the Board of Trustees, by its resolution dated November 24, resolved to light the lamp at the customary place. I submit that I will submit an additional status report with all supporting documents along with the same," the status report said. {{/usCountry}}

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The District Collector said the administration made every effort to secure authorisation of Devasthanam for lighting of lamp at Deepathoon.

The top court fixed the main plea against the Madras High Court order permitting lighting of ceremonial lamp for final hearing in January next year.

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The bench may take up the contempt plea, if any, filed in the matter.

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