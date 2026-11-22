Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said an academic degree is just a "piece of paper" and has little value in today's job market unless it is backed by practical skills and applied knowledge.

Degree just 'piece of paper' without practical skills, applied knowledge in job market: CM Fadnavis more less

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Speaking at an event in Ulhasnagar in neighbouring Thane district, where he inaugurated a new building dedicated to skill development at Chandibai Himathmal Mansukhani College, Fadnavis emphasised the need for a skilled workforce to meet requirements of the changing economy.

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"In today's world, a mere degree has no value unless there is something practical, unless applied knowledge comes out of that degree. Only then does the degree have value. If you have a degree but no skills or applied knowledge, it is just a piece of paper," Fadnavis said.

He added that a young population offered India a unique advantage to emerge as a major supplier of skilled human resources to the world.

India's average age is 27 years, compared to 39 in China, 40 in the United States, 41 in Western Europe, 45 in Eastern Europe and 46 in Japan, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} "If we develop this young population into skilled human resources, India can provide manpower not only for its own needs but also for the entire world. I believe skill development is the way forward. Human resources must be developed with skills suited to the emerging job market and the changing economy," the CM asserted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If we develop this young population into skilled human resources, India can provide manpower not only for its own needs but also for the entire world. I believe skill development is the way forward. Human resources must be developed with skills suited to the emerging job market and the changing economy," the CM asserted. {{/usCountry}}

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Emphasising the importance of skill-based education in line with the National Education Policy , he urged students to focus on practical knowledge and its application.

He also opined that education should not be treated as a business or merely a means of earning money, but as an instrument of social development.

Fadnavis said the Sindhi community had rebuilt its life in India through hard work after leaving behind homes and property in Pakistan during Partition. Ulhasnagar is a Sindhi-dominated township in Thane district.

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The community had established itself in various fields, including industry, medicine, accountancy, engineering and entrepreneurship, through its own efforts, he said.

The community's entrepreneurial spirit had helped its members rebuild their lives and contribute to India's economy and education sector, the CM said.

"The Maharashtra government will soon grant freehold land ownership rights to the Sindhi community in Ulhasnagar and undertake a comprehensive redevelopment of the township through the cluster development scheme. The process of converting land ownership to freehold, which has already been initiated in Nagpur, would be implemented in Ulhasnagar shortly," he said.

The state government also plans to regularise unauthorised properties in the township and redevelop them through the cluster approach to restore Ulhasnagar's identity as a planned city, Fadnavis said.

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"Ulhasnagar was once India's first planned city, which unfortunately turned into an unplanned mess over time. We are committed to restoring it as a planned city. Ulhasnagar had been included in the 'Mumbai 3' development ambit," he said.

On infrastructure development, he said work on Metro rail connectivity, concrete roads, flyovers and an independent drinking water supply scheme had commenced in the township.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.