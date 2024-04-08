Delhi HC stays ex-Union minister Dilip Ray’s conviction to allow him contest polls

The Delhi high court on Monday stayed conviction of former Union minister Dilip Ray in a coal scam case allowing him to contest the upcoming Odisha legislative assembly elections. People familiar with the matter said Dilip Ray would join the BJP soon and he is likely to be made the party’s candidate for Rourkela assembly constituency in Odisha., (File)

Ray, 71, in October 2020 was sentenced to three-year jail term in a case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999. Allowing Ray’s application, justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said if the conviction is not suspended, it would lead to an irreversible consequence in case he is acquitted at a later stage.

While granting Ray the relief, the court took into consideration his long political career during which he became a Union minister on several occasions as well as a minister in the Odisha government.

“As noted above, the elections are to be held in the year 2024, he is 71 years of age, and multiple appeals and cross-appeals have been filed in this case which will take time to be heard and are not likely to be heard and decided in the nearest future,” the high court noted. “In case the applicant’s (Ray) prayer is not allowed, he will lose chance to contest election and an irreversible consequence and irreversible damage to his political career and desire to serve his constituency will be caused to him.”

People familiar with the matter Ray would join the Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) soon and he is likely to be made the party’s candidate for Rourkela assembly constituency in Odisha.

He had quit the BJP in 2018, alleging that he was treated as a furniture in the party. However, he did not join the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha despite overtures by the regional party.

“After quitting the BJP, he has supported the party and never harmed it. His joining the BJP would make BJP candidate Jual Oram’s win easy in Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency,” said a BJP leader. Rourkela goes to polls on May 20.