Delhi HC stays order directing trial court to prosecute six CBI officers

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has kept in abeyance its earlier order directing a trial court to initiate criminal proceedings against six Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers for allegedly making false statements in an assets case against an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

The six officials allegedly made false statements regarding correspondence with the government on taking further action against the then IRS officer Ashok Kumar Aggarwal.

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A bench of justice Mini Pushkarna, in her November 2 order, stated that various contentious issues have been raised by the two CBI officers and the agency, which require further adjudication and thus a prima facie case has been established for recall of the order.

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“Considering the facts and circumstances of the present case and the submissions made before this court, this court is of the view that various contentious issues have been raised by the applicants and CBI, which require further adjudication. Accordingly, a prima facie case has been established by the applicants. Further, balance of convenience is also in favour of the applicants, and irreparable injury shall be caused to the applicants, in case an interim order is not passed in their favour,” the court said in the order.

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{{^usCountry}} The court was dealing with an application filed by two CBI officers – Sushil Dewan and Raman Tyagi – to recall the October 6 verdict when a bench of justice Madhu Jain had directed the Special Judge (CBI) to file a written complaint against CBI officials Dewan, Vineet Vinayak, Amit Kumar, Tyagi, Prem Kumar Gautam and Mohd Azad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court was dealing with an application filed by two CBI officers – Sushil Dewan and Raman Tyagi – to recall the October 6 verdict when a bench of justice Madhu Jain had directed the Special Judge (CBI) to file a written complaint against CBI officials Dewan, Vineet Vinayak, Amit Kumar, Tyagi, Prem Kumar Gautam and Mohd Azad. {{/usCountry}}

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The six officials allegedly made false statements regarding correspondence with the government on taking further action against the then IRS officer Ashok Kumar Aggarwal. The court observed that there was a “reasonable foundation” to the allegations against the officials for offences under Sections 191 (giving false evidence), Section 193 (punishment for giving or fabricating false evidence) and 209 (punishment for fraudulently or dishonestly making false claim in court) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

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The matter will be heard next in February.