Sabarimala , TDB president K Jayakumar on Monday claimed that the interruption of the water supply to the free public toilets set up here for devotees during the pilgrimage season was part of a coordinated move by those who used to provide the service on contract.

Disruption of water to free toilets at Sabarimala, coordinated move by those who lost contracts: TDB

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Speaking to reporters here before the Lord Ayyappa shrine opens its doors at 5 pm to mark the start of the two-month-long pilgrimage season, the Travancore Devaswom Board president said the contractors who were earlier providing the toilet services were charging huge amounts from devotees.

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"I know of instances where ₹50 to ₹500 were taken from pilgrims for using the toilet facilities, when they were supposed to take only ₹5. I have heard devotees complaining about it as they go back after darshan. So there was a lack of freedom to use a toilet here, and devotees were being exploited at the shrine, all of which was an insult to Sabarimala," he said.

The annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season will start on November 17.

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{{^usCountry}} Jayakumar said that the TDB intends to ensure that devotees are not exploited, be it regarding hotel services, usage of toilets or providing dolly services, and that is why public toilets were made free and the dolly service was made pre-paid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jayakumar said that the TDB intends to ensure that devotees are not exploited, be it regarding hotel services, usage of toilets or providing dolly services, and that is why public toilets were made free and the dolly service was made pre-paid. {{/usCountry}}

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Regarding the disruption of water supply to the free toilets, he claimed, "There is a coordinated move behind the acts of turning off water supply to the free toilets at Sabarimala. Those who had been operating the toilet services, after successfully bidding for it and making huge profits out of it, are not able to do so now."

"So, this is a move by those who suffered losses. They are trying to prove the new policy is wrong. They want things to go back to how it was. But that is not going to happen, as that is not the will of Lord Ayyappa."

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He said that guards have been deployed to keep an eye on the taps and valves, and CCTV cameras will be installed.

"We have already lodged a complaint with the police regarding it," the TDB president said.

Regarding the preparations for the pilgrimage, he said that some "aesthetics" have been brought in through the use of lighting and giving a major priority to waste disposal and "its results can be seen."

Though waste is still being generated, it is being cleaned overnight, he added.

"The devotees will see the difference when they come for the pilgrimage," he asserted.

The other steps taken by the Board include the direct procurement of jaggery by removing the middlemen, he said, adding that it has helped to improve the quality of the 'aravana payasam' .

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On crowd control, Jayakumar said that it will start from the vehicle parking area at Nilakkal through the use of artificial intelligence cameras.

He said that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and the police have been asked to bring people to the temple in accordance with the crowd situation at the shrine, and tents have been set up to hold around 6,000 pilgrims.

"This way we may be able to regulate the movement of pilgrims. But all this is in theory. The arrival of the devotees will impact the plan," he said.

He also said that there are no concerns regarding Aravana availability as its production has been increased.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said that a special grant of ₹3.36 crore will be provided to ensure a clean and safe journey for Sabarimala pilgrims.

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"This amount will be provided for sanitation and infrastructure facilities along the pilgrimage route in 38 panchayats and nine municipalities in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Thrissur districts," he said in a Facebook post.

The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will open at 5 pm on Monday ahead of the annual Mandala pilgrimage season, which begins on November 17.

The Mandala pooja will be held on December 27, following which the temple will close for the day.

It will reopen at 5 pm on December 30 for the Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The Makaravilakku festival will be held on January 14.

Devotees can have darshan until January 19, and the temple will close on January 20.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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