Doctors allegedly assault, confine patient’s attendants at SRNH; case lodged

A case has been registered at the Kotwali police station following allegations that doctors at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRNH) assaulted and wrongfully confined patient attendants during a late-night altercation on Thursday. Police have since launched an investigation.

SRN Hospital in Prayagraj (Sourced)

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According to the complaint filed by Sarvesh Shukla, a resident of Allahpur, he arrived at SRN Hospital on Thursday night with a patient, Narbahadur and his driver, Krishna Kumar Kesarwani. Upon arrival, a security guard directed them to the Trauma Centre. Shukla alleged that the duty doctor refused to treat the critically ill patient and began abusing the group when they pressed for assistance.

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The complaint further stated that after the attendants protested, a group of 25 to 30 doctors arrived, allegedly dragging Shukla and Kesarwani into a room where they were beaten with sticks, rods and other objects. The attendants reported that the group attempted to lock them inside a bathroom and that one doctor allegedly attempted to strangle Shukla.

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{{^usCountry}} Police personnel from the hospital’s outpost arrived to de-escalate the situation. Despite their presence, the complainant alleged that one doctor kicked his wife, Priti Shukla, in the stomach. The FIR also includes charges of theft, specifically alleging that an iPhone and a gold chain were taken during the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police personnel from the hospital’s outpost arrived to de-escalate the situation. Despite their presence, the complainant alleged that one doctor kicked his wife, Priti Shukla, in the stomach. The FIR also includes charges of theft, specifically alleging that an iPhone and a gold chain were taken during the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Kotwali station house officer (SHO) Sudhir Kumar Singh confirmed that a case has been registered against unidentified individuals and that the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Dr AK Verma, principal of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC), confirmed an altercation occurred between attendants and doctors in the emergency medicine ward. He stated that a detailed report has been requested from the head of the medicine department, Dr Manoj Mathur.

“The report is expected within two days, and appropriate action will be taken against any doctors found guilty after the inquiry is completed,” Dr Verma said.

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