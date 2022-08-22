Drugs worth ₹60 cr seized from Cochin international airport
The seizure of nearly 30 kg of metha quinol drug worth about ₹60 crore allegedly from Palakkad-native Muralidharan Nair’s baggage was announced by the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) in a statement.
Kochi Drugs worth around ₹60 crore were seized at the Cochin International Airport on Sunday from a Delhi-bound Kerala man who had arrived in the port city from Zimbabwe via Doha.
CIAL, in its statement, said that the drug was allegedly concealed in a hidden compartment in Nair’s bag and was discovered by its own security department during inspection carried out using state-of-the-art ‘3D MRI’ scanning machine.
The passenger was handed over to the narcotics department and the drugs were sent to a government laboratory for testing, it said.
Rly Board introduces annual feedback, grading of officials by juniors
In a new move, the junior officers working in different departments of the Indian Railways would get an opportunity to formally give feedback of their senior officials and also award a grade to them with its direct bearing on the senior official's annual performance assessment report. The step is in line with the decision of the Railway Board to create a database for a 'multisource feedback of officers' while generating the APAR.
Sports associations see red over ‘sport’ tag for dahi handi
MumbaiThe Maharashtra government's decision to allow those participating in dahi handi to be eligible for government jobs under the 5 per cent sports quota has riled sports associations and administrators. This will also enable the 'govindas' to avail of the 5 per cent quotas as sportsmen in government jobs. The Maharashtra government has a five per cent quota in recruitments to all departments for sportsmen who have made a mark in at least state-level tournaments.
B warrant issued against ex-MP Atiq in assault case
PRAYAGRAJ: After arrest of former MP and Mafioso-turned politician Atiq Ahmad's son Ali Ahmad and attachment of his property worth Rs 24 crore in Kaushambi, police have issued B warrant against Atiq in a case related to extortion registered at Puramufti police station. Atiq and his son Ali were accused of conspiracy. The accused fired shots to create terror and assaulted Atiq's relative and property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu of Chakia. Ali is now lodged at Naini Central Jail.
3 held with 1 lakh intoxicant pills in Ludhiana
Sahnewal police on Sunday arrested three men with one lakh intoxicant pills. The accused have been identified as Baljit Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Tapinder Singh, all residents of Sahnewal. Assistant sub-inspector Joginderpal, who is investigating the case, said that police arrested the trio from Delhi Road near Sahnewal Road on the basis of a tip-off.
Experts say AIADMK power tussle has put party on edge, leaders lack Jayalalithaa’s stature
Chennai: Amid the legal battle over the leadership of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), there are four factions fighting to make the party strong but political experts say the party is at its weakest now in its 50 years of existence. After the death in 1987 of AIADMK's founder M G Ramachandran, a similar succession battle unfolded in the party between his widow R Janaki and J Jayalalithaa.
