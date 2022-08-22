Home / Cities / Others / Drugs worth 60 cr seized from Cochin international airport

Drugs worth 60 cr seized from Cochin international airport

others
Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:19 AM IST

The seizure of nearly 30 kg of metha quinol drug worth about ₹60 crore allegedly from Palakkad-native Muralidharan Nair’s baggage was announced by the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) in a statement.

Drugs worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 crore were seized at the Cochin International Airport on Sunday from a Delhi-bound Kerala man who had arrived in the port city from Zimbabwe via Doha
ByPress Trust of India

Kochi Drugs worth around 60 crore were seized at the Cochin International Airport on Sunday from a Delhi-bound Kerala man who had arrived in the port city from Zimbabwe via Doha.

CIAL, in its statement, said that the drug was allegedly concealed in a hidden compartment in Nair’s bag and was discovered by its own security department during inspection carried out using state-of-the-art ‘3D MRI’ scanning machine.

The passenger was handed over to the narcotics department and the drugs were sent to a government laboratory for testing, it said.

