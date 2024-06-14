 Electric crematorium at Phaphamau still waits for electricity connection - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
Electric crematorium at Phaphamau still waits for electricity connection

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 14, 2024 10:07 PM IST

Construction of electric crematorium in Sangam city faces hurdle as it lacks electricity connection. Engineers pressuring to remove one furnace after completion.

The construction of the first of the six proposed electric crematoriums in Sangam city is still not functional at the Phaphamau Ghat. The facility is now facing a new obstacle as it is unable to get an electricity connection.

The newly constructed electric crematorium at Phaphamau Ghat in Prayagraj. (HT)
The newly constructed electric crematorium at Phaphamau Ghat in Prayagraj. (HT)

After the construction was completed, the engineers from municipal corporation started pressuring the executing agency to remove one of the two furnaces of the newly-constructed crematorium.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The plan for the construction of the crematorium was made and approved a year ago, after the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) leased land from the Northern Railway for the construction of this electric crematorium at Phaphamau Ghat.

In exchange for the lease, the municipal corporation had deposited a fee of 46,000 to the Northern Railway (NR). The construction of the crematorium started last year after getting permission from the NR. Its foundation stone was laid by Prayagraj Mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani.

Even as its construction continued, no one objected to the two furnaces. The municipal corporation administration even sent a notice to the executing agency and imposed a fine for not completing the work on time.

Based on two furnaces, an application was made a month ago for a 200-kilowatt electricity connection combined with a deposit of 55 lakh for the connection, said a representative of the executing agency.

Now for removing one of the furnaces, one will have to apply again to the power department to reduce connection to 100 kilowatts.

Though the PMC officials remained tight-lipped on the demand to remove one of the two furnaces, even though the facility was set up according to the approved plan, Mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani conceded that the engineers should have taken the right action during the construction phase.

He further said that he would speak to the officials to remove the hurdle and get the crematorium functioning as the construction has already been completed.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Electric crematorium at Phaphamau still waits for electricity connection
