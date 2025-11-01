Entry fee to Dudhwa hiked as new tourist season begins today

Tourists wishing to visit Dudhwa from Saturday will have to shell out more money as entry fee in comparison to the last tourist season. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Dudhwa authorities have increased the entry fee of Dudhwa by 25% which means visitors will have to pay ₹250 as entry fee which was ₹200 in 2024.

Similarly, the fee for rhino area visit has been increased to ₹200 per person from the existing ₹150 per person, while those intending to capture the beauty of Dudhwa wildlife in their cameras, will have to pay ₹200 as camera fee instead of ₹100, a press communique issued on Friday read.

A decision to this effect was taken in the 5th meeting of the governing body of the Dudhwa Tiger Conservation Foundation (DTCF), which was held for the first time in Dudhwa on Friday afternoon.

UP forest minister Arun Kumar Saxena presided over the meeting while principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), wildlife, Anuradha Vemure, PCCF Sunil Chaudhary, principal secretary, forests, Anil Kumar, DTR field director Dr H Rajamohan, DTR deputy director Jagdish R, deputy director, Dudhwa Buffer Zone, Kirti Chaudhary and others were present.

It was also decided in the meeting to exempt school vehicles from fees using forest routes in the Kishanpur sanctuary.

During the meeting, a coffee table book on DTR tourism was also launched.

In the meeting, Rajamohan highlighted the positive impacts of the chain-link fencing and said the human-animal conflict incidents had decreased at the places where chain-link fencing had been erected.

In the meeting, the UP forest minister felicitated nature guides Parasram and Jaypal Rana and drivers Hari Om Singh and Mohd Iliyas for their exemplary work.

Wildlife parks in the state, including the world-famous Dudhwa National Park (DNP) along with Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary and buffer zone are all set to welcome tourists from India and abroad from November 1, 15 days earlier than the usual opening date of the parks. Before 2024, the tourist season began from November 15.