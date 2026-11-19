Maharajganj, The Uttar Pradesh Economic Offences Wing has registered a case against 12 people, including former senior district officials and Nagar Panchayat functionaries, over alleged financial irregularities and misappropriation of government funds, officials said.

EOW files case against 12 over financial irregularities in UP

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The case relates to the purchase of 200 dustbins by Ghughuli Nagar Panchayat in 2018.

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According to the investigation, the dustbins, each with a capacity of 100 litres, were available in the local market for ₹2,400 to ₹3,400 per unit, but the tender was allegedly approved at ₹14,160 per unit, pointing to substantial financial irregularities and suspected misappropriation of government funds.

The case pertains to the procurement by Ghughuli Nagar Panchayat. The investigation also found alleged violations of tender norms.

A payment of ₹27.36 lakh was made to Saurabh Agro Chemicals in two instalments of ₹13.68 lakh each on May 20 and August 21, 2023, nearly five years after the procurement process began.

Those named in the case include former Additional District Magistrate Indrabhushan Verma, former Sub-Divisional Magistrate Satya Prakash Mishra, former executive officer Lav Kumar Mishra, former Nagar Panchayat chairperson Urmila Devi and present chairperson Santosh Jaiswal.

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{{^usCountry}} A former clerk and other officials have also been named in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A former clerk and other officials have also been named in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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The three firm operators accused are Sanjay Singh of Saurabh Agro Chemicals and Lakshmishankar Singh and Seema Singh of Narayan Agro Chemicals.

The EOW initiated the investigation following a complaint by Ajit Singh, a resident of Medanipur Narayan Tola, under a government order issued on April 24, 2024. The state government approved the investigation report on September 23, 2026.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

EOW Sector Varanasi Investigation Officer Satya Prakash Singh said the case was initially registered at the EOW police station in Lucknow and subsequently transferred to Varanasi for investigation.

Further action would be taken based on the findings of the probe, he said.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.