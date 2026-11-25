Surat, Six members of a family from Jalgaon in Maharashtra were allegedly thrown into a canal in Gujarat's Surat district, leaving three dead and two missing, while a 13-year-old boy survived, police said on Wednesday.

Family of six from Maharashtra thrown into canal in Surat; three die, two missing, boy survives more less

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The sensational incident took place in the Bardoli taluka on November 21. Citing preliminary information, police said the attackers, who have been identified, were known to the family.

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As per the complaint, the family was travelling to Surat for some work. Four individuals, who were following the family in another vehicle, intercepted them near Uva village in Bardoli.

Three bodies, including those of a couple, were recovered from the canal near Mahuva, while their 13-year-old son managed to swim ashore and seek help on Sunday morning. His siblings, a 2-year-old toddler and a 16-year-old boy, remain missing, Bardoli rural police inspector PN Jadeja said.

He said efforts were being made to locate the two bodies and determine the motive behind the alleged crime.

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{{^usCountry}} "A 13-year-old boy was brought to the police station on Sunday morning. He spoke in Marathi. Upon questioning, it was revealed that the family was travelling in a vehicle to Surat for work," Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A 13-year-old boy was brought to the police station on Sunday morning. He spoke in Marathi. Upon questioning, it was revealed that the family was travelling in a vehicle to Surat for work," Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said another vehicle followed the family during that night. After intercepting the family's vehicle, the gang put the boy's parents and his 2-year-old sibling in one vehicle. The boy, his 16-year-old brother and 9-year-old sister were made to sit in the other vehicle.

"The boy said he, his 16-year-old older brother and 9-year-old sister were thrown into the canal. He managed to swim out and contacted his eldest sister back home. Our team brought her here, recorded her statement, and registered a case," he said.

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During the search, the bodies of a man, a woman, and a girl were recovered from the Ukai-Kakrapar canal near Dungri in Mahuva taluka, police said.

Relatives identified the bodies. The deceased man was identified as Nitin, alias Bhuriya Patil, while the woman was identified as his wife Kavita Patil. The third body is of their 9-year-old daughter, an official said.

Gadhiya said six separate police teams and a specialised technical team have been formed to probe the case. "The accused have been identified," he said. Kavita Patil's first husband had passed away, after which she had been living with Nitin, the official said.

"The 16-year-old boy and the 2-year-old child are missing. Police and fire department teams are conducting a search operation in the canal to locate them," he added.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.