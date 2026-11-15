F’bad road rage: Murder accused sent to 2-day police custody

Gurugram: The 26-year-old man, the son of a Delhi police officer accused of shooting two brothers in Faridabad over a road rage incident, was produced before a local court on Saturday, which remanded him to two days of police custody, police said.

The accused was arrested on Friday after an attempt to murder case was registered against him (Photo for representation)

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The accused, Jaswant, was arrested on Friday after an attempt to murder case was registered against him at Kheri Pul police station.

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Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the bullet retrieved from the injured’s body and Jaswant’s licenced revolver will be sent for ballistic analysis.

“He fired four rounds, of which two hit the siblings,” the officer said.

The officer said police have also initiated the process to cancel the accused’s arms licence for gross misuse. “Records from the district administration’s arms section will be available by Monday to ascertain when and on what grounds he was issued the arms licence,” the officer said.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm in Bharat Colony, when the brothers, Prince Jangra, 23, and Prashant Jangra, 27, along with their cousin Piyush, 18, and Prashant’s brother-in-law Tushar, 23, were driving to New Delhi Railway Station to pick up relatives, and Jaswant came face to face in his car. Even after being signalled by Prashant with a dipper to give a pass, Jaswant blocked their road, with both sides refusing to reverse, when he opened fire with his revolver, leaving the two injured.

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{{^usCountry}} Family members said Prince continues to be on ventilator support at a private hospital in Sector 21, and Prashant is in the ICU at the same hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Family members said Prince continues to be on ventilator support at a private hospital in Sector 21, and Prashant is in the ICU at the same hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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