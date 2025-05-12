Menu Explore
Monday, May 12, 2025
FIR against 14 people in Gujarat for social media posts after Op Sindoor

ByMaulik Pathak
May 12, 2025 07:18 PM IST

Gujarat police chief Vikas Sahay had ordered action against those spreading divisive narratives or putting out content that could lower the morale of the armed forces

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat police have booked 14 people in the state’s 12 districts for their social media posts over the last few days on charges that they put out social media posts that were considered anti-national or could potentially demoralise the armed forces, officials said.

Soldiers patrol as a street vendor takes a nap after India and Pakistan reported no incidents of firing overnight in Srinagar on Monday (AP)
The Gujarat home department had initiated special monitoring through its Intelligence Wing and Social Media Monitoring Unit following directives from minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi.

Gujarat police chief Vikas Sahay had subsequently ordered legal action against those spreading divisive narratives or putting out content that could lower the morale of the armed forces.

The directions came against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor –– New Delhi’s direct military on May 7 to carry out strikes at nine terror locations in Pakistan in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike that killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said first information reports (FIRs) were filed in the districts of Kheda, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Vapi, Banaskantha, Anand, Ahmedabad, Surat City, Vadodara, Patan and Godhra districts over content deemed “hostile to national interests during the period of heightened military alert”.

Officials said Gujarat had adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward social media activity that threatens national security or attempts to undermine the morale of the armed forces, the official added.

