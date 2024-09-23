Five-day Azamgarh Mahotsav concludes

The five-day Azamgarh Mahotsav, which was held in the Government Polytechnic College campus, concluded on Sunday showcasing cultural and mythological heritage of the region. An artiste performs at the Azamgarh Mahotsav. (HT)

On the last day of the event, Bhojpuri film actress Akshara Singh and other well known faces enthralled the audience.

The Azamgarh Mahotsav, organised on the occasion of Azamgarh Foundation Day, was inaugurated on September 18 by UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

On the first day of the event, Kaharwa, Rajasthani folk dances and other programmes were held. On September 19, famous comedian Sudesh Lahiri entertained the audience.

On September 20, popular singer Altaf Raza mesmerized the audience. On September 21, singer Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal, Tanu Srivastava of Azamgarh made the entire pandal dance to the songs they belted out one after the other.

Azamgarh has several heritage sites, including ashrams of the three sons of Sati Anasuya, i.e., Maharshi Durvasa, Dattatreya and Chandrama Rishi. The ashram of these three sages is situated on the banks of the confluence of three rivers.

Hariharpur Sangeet Gharana has all the genres of music and songs. Due to lack of resources, many artistes of Hariharpur migrated. But they have been spreading essence of music of Hariharpur in every corner of the country and the world.

With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath taking keen interest in restoring cultural glory of Hariharpur, the tunes of classical music are breathing a fresh. A music college is being built in Hariharpur village, the construction work of which is going on in full swing. Very soon, teaching and learning will also start here.

This festival is a very big platform to showcase the art, culture and history of Azamgarh.