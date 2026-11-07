Ayodhya , Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land suit, and residents of his locality showered floral petals on the 'Shobha Yatra' as it passed through Panjitola in Ayodhya on Saturday.

Former Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari showers petals on Shobha Yatra in Ayodhya

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Ansari said he participates in all festivals.

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"I, along with the residents of my locality, showered floral petals on the 'Shobha Yatra' as it crossed our locality around 12:00 noon," Ansari told PTI.

He said 30 lakh diyas will be lit in Ayodhya, and people from different parts of the world will gather to see it.

"Diwali, which marks the return of Lord Ram from exile to Ayodhya, is celebrated across the world with joy," he said, and added that Ayodhya is a land of great personalities as well as Gods and Goddesses.

"The festivals should have the radiance of sweets, the fragrance of flowers and brotherhood," he said.

Twenty-five members of the Prayagraj-based organisation Rashtriya Muslim Sangh will also attend the Deepotsav festivities in Ayodhya. "Twenty-five members of our organisation will leave from Prayagraj and reach there. The reason behind our participation is that we want to work with Yogi Adityanath ji," Kamran Jaan Quraishi said in Prayagraj.

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{{^usCountry}} The 10th edition of Deepotsav will see 30 lakh diyas illuminated across 56 ghats along the Saryu riverfront, with organisers aiming to set a new record. Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, tourism and culture, Amrit Abhijat said this year's presentation incorporated 3D effects to create an immersive experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 10th edition of Deepotsav will see 30 lakh diyas illuminated across 56 ghats along the Saryu riverfront, with organisers aiming to set a new record. Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, tourism and culture, Amrit Abhijat said this year's presentation incorporated 3D effects to create an immersive experience. {{/usCountry}}

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He said 2,100 lasers have been deployed, and the narrative at Ram Katha Park chronicles Ayodhya's history from 1528 onwards, tracing its journey through time to its present-day development.

As many as 2,500 artists from India and abroad will showcase their art, including Ramlila performances.

Artists from five countries will stage Ramlila in their respective traditions and styles, providing a global platform for the story of Lord Shri Ram. The participation of two teams from South Africa will be a special attraction.

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