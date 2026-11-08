Lucknow, Former Lok Sabha MP from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, Lieutenant General Prakash Mani Tripathi, who had been ill for some time, passed away in New Delhi on Sunday.

Former Deoria MP Prakash Mani Tripathi passes away at 91

He was 91.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Current Lok Sabha MP from Deoria Shashank Mani , in a post on X in Hindi, said, "Deeply saddened and heartbroken. My revered father, former Member of Parliament from Deoria and a senior military officer of the country, Lieutenant General Shri Prakash Mani Tripathi, passed away today at 11:15 am in Delhi."

He said his father dedicated his entire life to serving the nation, fulfilling his duties with integrity, and serving society.

"Losing my father is not just the loss of a father to me, but the passing of the person who was always my guide, my source of inspiration, and the strongest pillar of support in my life. His affection, discipline, devotion to the nation, and spirit of public service are an invaluable legacy in my life. As a son, I cannot find the words today, but the values and ideals he instilled in me will guide me throughout my life," Shashank said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Tripathi's close bond with the people of Deoria and his simplicity and popularity among them will always be remembered, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tripathi's close bond with the people of Deoria and his simplicity and popularity among them will always be remembered, he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"Though he is no longer physically with us today, his ideas, values, and legacy of service will live on forever," the Deoria MP said.

"May God grant my revered father's blessed soul a place at His divine feet and give all of us in the family, his loved ones, and his countless well-wishers the strength to bear this immense and unbearable grief. Father, your blessings and memories will remain with me until my last breath. Om Shanti. A humble tribute," he said on X.

According to the Lok Sabha website, Tripathi was a two-time MP from Deoria. He was elected to the 11th Lok Sabha in 1996 and to the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tripathi was commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the Indian Army in June 1955 and served in J&K.

He is a recipient of the Ati-Vishisht Seva Medal and Param Vishisht Seva Medal, and, according to the Lok Sabha website, the architect of the final production of the indigenously made Arjun Tank by DRDO. Condoling the passing away of Tripathi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a post on X in Hindi, said,

"The passing of former Deoria MP, Lieutenant General Shri Prakash Mani Tripathi ji, is deeply saddening - my humble tributes. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul eternal peace and give his grieving family the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shaanti."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}