Panaji, The Goa Human Rights Commission has found no violation of human rights in the installation of smart electricity meters in the state, but has recommended that consumers be given notice before their existing meters are replaced.

GHRC finds no rights violation in smart meter installation, recommends notices before replacement

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The Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report in May concerning mandatory installation of smart meters, observing that the manner of implementation prima facie raised concerns about possible human rights violations.

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In its inquiry report dated October 16, it said smart meter installation could continue in Goa as it was mandated under the statutory framework of the Electricity Act, 2003, and the amended regulations of the Central Electricity Authority.

The Commission recommended that the Electricity Department replace existing working meters with smart meters after issuing notices to consumers, either through area-wise endorsements on electricity bills or by following the procedure prescribed under relevant legislation.

After taking up the matter on its own, the Commission had sought a reply from the Chief Electrical Engineer of the Electricity Department and appointed advocate Abhijit Gosavi as amicus curiae, or a lawyer appointed to assist the Commission in the proceedings.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Commission, the Electricity Department had argued that smart meters were mandatory under the applicable regulations and that prior consent of consumers was not required for the installation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Commission, the Electricity Department had argued that smart meters were mandatory under the applicable regulations and that prior consent of consumers was not required for the installation. {{/usCountry}}

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The amicus curiae, however, contended that general public announcements or newspaper advertisements could not substitute the specific three-day notice required to be given to individual consumers.

The report also examined concerns about informational privacy arising from the collection of electricity consumption data through smart meters.

The Commission agreed with the department's stand that there was no material to establish that the collection of data relating to electricity consumption violated the right to privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental right to life and personal liberty.

It observed that the concerns raised about the collection of other personal information were based on assumptions and were not supported by evidence.

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The Commission also noted that claims that smart meters and their network technology could pose health hazards to humans, animals, plants and pollinators were not backed by data or expert reports.

It observed that electricity meters installed at consumers' premises were owned by the distribution licencsee and not by the consumers themselves.

While finding no human rights violation in the meter replacement process, the Commission acknowledged that there could be procedural lapses in the implementation of the scheme and stressed the need to create adequate public awareness about smart meters.

The report was signed by Commission Chairperson Justice Bharat P Deshpande and members Pramod V Kamat and Desmond D'Costa.

The Commission has directed that a copy of the report be sent to the Electricity Department, seeking its comments on the findings and details of action taken or proposed to be taken by December 18.

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