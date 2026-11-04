Coimbatore , DMK president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday expressed relief that the Periyar Arivulagam and Science Centre was nearing completion when the TVK took over, saying the project could have been shelved had his DMK government left it halfway.

Glad Periyar Arivulagam was almost done before govt change: Stalin

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The remarks come amid accusations from the DMK that the current state government, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, is stalling or shutting down various infrastructure projects initiated during the previous DMK regime.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

"Fortunately, 99.75 per cent of the work on this library named after Thanthai Periyar has been completed. Had we stopped it midway, it would not have been surprising if this government had held a closing ceremony for it. Thankfully, it has survived," Stalin told reporters here.

The DMK leader, who visited the newly inaugurated facility along with Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, said he wished to see more such libraries established across the state.

Saying the heavy crowd prevented him from viewing the library at leisure, he expressed a desire to return for a comprehensive visit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the DMK's historical focus on establishing knowledge centres, Stalin recalled that the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai was set up during the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the DMK's historical focus on establishing knowledge centres, Stalin recalled that the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai was set up during the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's tenure. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

During his own tenure as CM, heading the 'Dravidian model' government, the Kalaignar Centenary Library was established in Madurai, he said.

Detailing other projects initiated before the change in government, he said orders had been issued to set up a library named after Quaid-e-Millat in Tirunelveli, while work on a library named after veteran leader K Kamaraj in Tiruchirappalli was nearing completion and would be inaugurated soon.

Stalin made a special appeal to students and the youth to visit the Periyar Arivulagam to understand the history of the Dravidian movement, its core principles and the ideals of Periyar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Periyar Arivulagam and Science Centre, inaugurated by Vijay here on October 16, features a 356-seat auditorium, a library with facilities for persons with disabilities, a 90-seat planetarium and other amenities.

The library houses around one lakh books covering a wide range of subjects-Tamil and English literature, linguistics, mathematics, science, engineering, medicine, law, sociology, management and technology. The complex also has parking facilities for 130 four-wheelers and 450 two-wheelers, along with escalators, elevators, a sewage treatment plant, toilets and drinking water facilities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.