Gorakhpur man killed in drone attack at Dammam airport

The death of a 36-year-old man from Gorakhpur district in a drone attack at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on October 21, has sent shockwaves through his native village, Kishun Pur, under the Bansgaon police station limits.

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The deceased identified as Kamlesh Pandey was employed as a bus driver. His father, Harish Chandra Pandey, said on Friday that officials had informed him about his son’s death and the family has requested the authorities to bring his mortal remains back to India as soon as possible.

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Harish Chandra Pandey said Kamlesh was the second of his four sons. Two of his sons are engaged in agriculture, while another works with a private company in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Kamlesh is survived by his wife, Sunita, and their two teenage daughters. He had been working in Saudi Arabia for the past four years and had last visited home around five months ago.

Bansgaon circle officer Anuj Kumar Singh said the police were in contact with the family and would extend all possible assistance to the bereaved members.

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{{^usCountry}} The death comes amid a wider security crisis in Saudi Arabia, with attacks targeting civilian infrastructure. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national was among two people killed in an attack at Dammam airport on Wednesday night, while two other Indian nationals were injured. Embassy officials expressed condolences to the bereaved family and wished those injured a speedy recovery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The death comes amid a wider security crisis in Saudi Arabia, with attacks targeting civilian infrastructure. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national was among two people killed in an attack at Dammam airport on Wednesday night, while two other Indian nationals were injured. Embassy officials expressed condolences to the bereaved family and wished those injured a speedy recovery. {{/usCountry}}

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