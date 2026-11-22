Bareilly , Police have registered an FIR against Gorakhpur University Vice-Chancellor K P Singh, his wife and two others after a farmer allegedly died by suicide over a land dispute, officials said.

Gorakhpur University VC booked in farmer's suicide case over alleged land grab more less

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The deceased, Bhagwan Singh , was cremated on Sunday. After his death on November 20 in Pachpera village, his family had refused to perform the last rites, demanding action against the accused, restoration of the disputed land and compensation.

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The FIR was registered on a complaint by the deceased's son, Bhagat Singh, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to abetment of suicide, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, the officials said.

The named accused include Prof Krishna Pal Singh , his wife Sanjesh, Sanjeev Kumar Rathi and Anuj Kumar, along with unidentified others.

According to the complaint, Bhagwan Singh had purchased agricultural land in the village in 1995.

The complainant alleged that the accused, in connivance with revenue and consolidation officials, fraudulently got orders passed and arranged a fake sale deed to grab the land.

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{{^usCountry}} The family also alleged that Bhagwan Singh was threatened with eviction and false criminal cases, causing him severe mental distress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family also alleged that Bhagwan Singh was threatened with eviction and false criminal cases, causing him severe mental distress. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the farmer allegedly consumed poison on November 20 and held the accused responsible in a purported dying declaration. It is claimed that he also mentioned having written a suicide note.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said the case had been registered and an investigation was underway.

Tension prevailed in the area following the incident, prompting deployment of police personnel and Provincial Armed Constabulary in Baheri, the village and the local gurdwara.

District Magistrate Avinash Singh and the SSP visited the area to review the situation. The family agreed to perform the last rites after the registration of the FIR.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.