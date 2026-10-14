Gr Noida: Fine worth 80K imposed for improper waste disposal

The Greater Noida Authority has imposed penalties of ₹80,400 on two improper waste disposal, officials said on Tuesday.

The Authority said action against improper waste disposal will continue.

In the first incident last week the authority’s public health department received information about smoke rising from garbage that had been set on fire at an unauthorised dumping site in Greater Noida West. An examination of the waste led officials to a society in Sector 4.

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The authority imposed a penalty of ₹40,400, stating that the society, classified as a bulk waste generator, had failed to manage its solid waste properly and had disposed of garbage at an unauthorised site.

“Burning waste can release smoke and harmful pollutants, while the accumulation of discarded material in open areas can create foul odour and fire hazards. The incident also highlights the need for bulk waste generators, including large residential complexes, to ensure that their waste is handled through authorised collection and processing arrangements,” Gaurav Baghel, assistant manager, health, said in a statement.

In a separate incident, the team caught a dumper carrying horticultural waste near the 130-metre road in Sectors Pi 1 and Pi 2. The material was allegedly being unloaded into a nearby vacant plot. The authority seized the dumper and imposed a penalty of ₹40,000, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The bulk waste generators have been directed to manage waste as per the prescribed rules, and residents are being requested to cooperate in keeping Greater Noida clean,” said additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, Shree Lakshmi VS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The bulk waste generators have been directed to manage waste as per the prescribed rules, and residents are being requested to cooperate in keeping Greater Noida clean,” said additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, Shree Lakshmi VS. {{/usCountry}}

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The Authority said action against improper waste disposal will continue.