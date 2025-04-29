Greater Noida: Man held over 3-yr-old pro-Pakistan online comment

A 19-year-old man in Greater Noida was arrested for allegedly posting a pro-Pakistani comment online around three days ago to garner likes after it was highlighted by various social media users, demanding action against him, police said on Monday. When investigated, Ansari revealed that he had made the comment only for likes. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspect as Monish Ansari, 19, a barber at a Greater Noida high-rise and a resident of Surajpur who is originally from Rampur.

“On Sunday, the media cell spotted that a comment by a Greater Noida-based man was repeatedly retweeted and posted by users on their social media accounts while demanding strict action. Taking cognizance of the viral comment, we identified the suspect and arrested him on Sunday night,” said assistant commissioner of police (Central Noida) BS Vir Kumar.

“Investigations revealed that Ansari had posted a pro-Pakistani comment on a post on a photo-sharing application. When investigated, Ansari revealed that he made the comment only for likes,” the ACP added.

Police said they have checked Ansari’s background and found nothing suspicious. He arrived in Greater Noida a few months ago for work.

Police, however, have registered a case of public mischief under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Surajpur police station, and he has been put behind bars.

Meanwhile, a senior officer from the Gautam Budh Nagar police, requesting anonymity said that over 400 police officers, including three companies of PAC, began a door-to-door campaign in Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida from Sunday.

“We will identify the miscreants whose actions create panic and unrest in the area amid (April 22) Pahalgam attack. We are also identifying any Pakistani national who is in the district without valid documents,” he said.

“A team of police officers is also assigned to keep an eye on social media platforms. If anyone is found disturbing the law-and-order situation, strict action will be taken,” he added.