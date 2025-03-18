Gujarat: Law student allegedly dies by suicide in hostel

Ahmedabad: A 21-year-old third-year law student from Punjab allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room in Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) campus in Gandhinagar, police said on Tuesday. Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem. (Representational image)

Gandhinagar superintendent of police (SP) Ravi Teja Vasamsetty confirmed the development.

The incident came to light when the student’s roommate returned to the hostel around midnight and got no response despite repeatedly calling out to him and banging on the door. He then sought help from the hostel warden and a few other hostel mates. Together, they broke down the door and discovered the victim’s body, following which they informed the police.

“No suicide note has been found, and the cause of death is being investigated,” said Sector 21 police inspector Virendra Kher. Police are recording statements from the victim’s friends and others on campus to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident. The body has been sent to Ahmedabad for post-mortem, Kher added.

In 2009, a third-year GNLU student survived a suicide attempt after being caught submitting forged documents to gain admission under the Army quota. In October 2024, a first-year law student of GNLU died after falling from a hotel building in Bhopal during a trip to National Law Institute University for a sports event.

