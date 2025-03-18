Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gujarat: Law student allegedly dies by suicide in hostel

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2025 07:10 PM IST

Police are recording statements from the victim’s friends and others on campus to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident

Ahmedabad: A 21-year-old third-year law student from Punjab allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room in Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) campus in Gandhinagar, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem. (Representational image)
Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem. (Representational image)

Gandhinagar superintendent of police (SP) Ravi Teja Vasamsetty confirmed the development.

The incident came to light when the student’s roommate returned to the hostel around midnight and got no response despite repeatedly calling out to him and banging on the door. He then sought help from the hostel warden and a few other hostel mates. Together, they broke down the door and discovered the victim’s body, following which they informed the police.

“No suicide note has been found, and the cause of death is being investigated,” said Sector 21 police inspector Virendra Kher. Police are recording statements from the victim’s friends and others on campus to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident. The body has been sent to Ahmedabad for post-mortem, Kher added.

In 2009, a third-year GNLU student survived a suicide attempt after being caught submitting forged documents to gain admission under the Army quota. In October 2024, a first-year law student of GNLU died after falling from a hotel building in Bhopal during a trip to National Law Institute University for a sports event.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On