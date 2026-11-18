Guwahati, Hard rock titans Guns N' Roses transformed the Khanapara Veterinary Ground here into a sea of nostalgia and multiple singalong moments with their electrifying performance Tuesday evening amid a slight nip in the November air.

Guns N' Roses leaves Guwahati asking for more

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As usual, the band members displayed unstoppable energy during their first show in the Northeast with 64-year-old frontman Axl Rose running, pacing and sprinting across the stage throughout the three-hour-long show and the guitarists changing positions at will.

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It was their second and last performance in India following their stop in Bengaluru on November 14.

Lead guitarist Slash was undoubtedly the showstopper with his trademark top hat over his long curly black hair, aviator shades and his iconic riffs.

The legendary American band took the stage to a deafening roar after an opening act by Parikrama, one of India's oldest bands.

Rose, with his stunning vocal prowess, straightaway belted the group's signature concert opener "Welcome to the Jungle".

The next few songs were "Bad Obsession", "Mr Brownstone", "It's so Easy", "Chinese Democracy" and "Metter".

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{{^usCountry}} It then sang the Velvet Revolver cover "Slither", a number often sung by bands at their gigs, before switching on to its show regulars "Live and Let Die" and "Yesterdays". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It then sang the Velvet Revolver cover "Slither", a number often sung by bands at their gigs, before switching on to its show regulars "Live and Let Die" and "Yesterdays". {{/usCountry}}

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The next on the songlist was the Black Sabbath cover "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" as a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath frontman who died in July last year.

The audience was loving it, singing along and swaying as Rose sang "You Could Be Mine", "Nothin'", "Hard Skool", "Double Talkin' Jive", "Estranged" and "Catcher in the Rye".

The band, which brought out its first album "Appetite for Destruction" in 1987, hasn't released a new album since "Chinese Democracy" in 2008.

Slash and fellow guitarists Duff McKagan and Richard Fortus played the intro of "Only Women Bleed" before launching into "Knockin' on Heaven's Door". This Bob Dylan cover sent the audience into a frenzy as 61-year-old Slash used a double-neck guitar while performing it.

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The Aerosmith cover "Seasons of Wither" followed and then the cover of the Misfits song "Attitude" with bassist McKagan on lead vocals.

After performing "Civil War", Rose said it was Fortus's 59th birthday and then broke into the Happy Birthday song with the audience also joining him.

Rose then introduced the band members to the audience.

One of the highlights of the event, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, was the Slash solo as he mesmerised the audience with his strumming.

The band's heavily popular songs were reserved for later.

The first was the power ballad and the band's first hit single "Sweet Child O' Mine" and then "Don't Cry", "November Rain" and "Nightrain". In between there were "Rocket Queen", "Patience" and "Atlas".

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The show concluded with the band's usual encore finale "Paradise City".

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