Guwahati, The accused in the Guwahati hotel firing incident, in which five people were killed and one person was injured, was on Monday morning taken to the spot for crime-scene recreation under heavy police presence.

Guwahati hotel firing accused taken for crime-scene recreation

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ghanakanta Gogoi, who is in police custody, was brought to Hotel Bilas Inn in Bora Service area early this morning, officials said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

He was initially taken inside the hotel building, where he had allegedly shot dead four of the victims, and also brought out to the small lane leading to it, where he had fired on two more, including the lone survivor of the shooting.

The accused was seen pointing towards different points in the lane and speaking, with dummies used in the scene recreation exercise.

Police personnel were seen video-graphing the entire process with multiple cameras, as a security net was tightened near the area and no person or media was allowed to approach the hotel or the lane.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Gogoi, a 34-year-old businessman, is the main accused in the firing incident at the hotel on October 26 over a dispute between the owners of the property and its leaseholder over the management of the hotel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gogoi, a 34-year-old businessman, is the main accused in the firing incident at the hotel on October 26 over a dispute between the owners of the property and its leaseholder over the management of the hotel. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Leaseholder Gogoi was arrested soon after the incident with a licensed .32-bore pistol allegedly used in the crime.

The Assam Police has formed a special investigation team to probe the firing incident, with the bereaved family alleging the attack was planned and demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

However, three out of the six senior police officers of the SIT were transferred later, along with another senior official from the Guwahati Central police district, where the hotel is located.

A local court in Guwahati remanded the accused to seven days in police custody, and he is due to be produced before the court again on November 3.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased were identified as Bhudev Bharali , his sister Helena , her son Debarshi Kashyap and daughter-in-law Rinika Kashyap , and family staffer Narayan Das . A driver of the Bharali family, Satyendra Pathak , was also injured in the shooting.

According to a police statement issued later, the Bharali family had entered into a five-year lease agreement with the accused on September 10, 2025, at a monthly rent of approximately ₹1.8 lakh.

Following renovation of the property by the accused, disagreements arose regarding the use of the premises and provision of certain facilities, it added.

A meeting was scheduled at the hotel on Monday to resolve these issues. However, even before the meeting could commence, an argument escalated into a physical fight, following which Gogoi opened fire on six people, the statement added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.