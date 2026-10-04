Guwahati, A regional workshop on engaging with state governments, training institutes and other stakeholders to develop a comprehensive Training Institute Transformation Framework that responds to the diverse needs and institutional realities across the country will be held in Guwahati on Friday, an official statement said.

Guwahati to host workshop in nationwide series on boosting training institutes

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It is being organised as part of Strengthening Adaptive Development and Humane Aptitude for National Advancement Sādhana Śhrinkhla 2026, a nationwide series of four regional workshops being organised by the Capacity Building Commission .

The workshops will focus on advancing the transformation of civil service training institutions into capacity-building institutions under the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building.

The inaugural workshop was held at Vijayawada last month, with the second in the series scheduled in Guwahati, which will bring together stakeholders from across the eight North Eastern states.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to inaugurate the workshop here.

Over the past year, the CBC has been undertaking extensive consultations, including regional task force meetings, Sādhana Saptah in April, and the National Departmental Summit on Institutionalising Capacity Building in May this year.

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{{^usCountry}} These consultations underscored the need for a unified framework to guide training institutes in their evolution from standalone training providers into strategic, competency-driven capacity-building institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These consultations underscored the need for a unified framework to guide training institutes in their evolution from standalone training providers into strategic, competency-driven capacity-building institutions. {{/usCountry}}

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Building on this momentum, Sādhana Śhrinkhla seeks to take the national dialogue on institutional reform to the regions, engaging states and training institutes in contextualising the proposed reforms and translating them into actionable priorities, the statement said.

The consultations focus on strengthening institutional governance and leadership, improving operational effectiveness and collaboration, building faculty and institutional competencies, and enabling digital transformation and the adoption of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence.

A central objective is to enable training institutes to move from largely supply-driven training to demand-responsive, role- and competency-based capacity building.

The implementation of this transformation will be anchored in the Unified New-Age National Training Initiative portal, launched during Sādhana Saptah 2026.

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Connecting over 700 training institutes on a common digital platform, UNNATI seeks to bridge the gap between capacity-building demand and institutional supply.

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