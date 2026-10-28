Guwahati, Eight owl species have been recorded across Guwahati in a scientific study that also identified urban noise as a major challenge in detecting the nocturnal birds, Assam Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said on Wednesday.

Guwahati's nocturnal wildlife study records eight owl species: Assam Minister

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The study, published in the journal Urban Ecosystems, documented owls in 24 of the 33 one-square-kilometre grid cells surveyed between November 2023 and July 2025.

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The Barn Owl and Spotted Owlet were the most frequently detected species, while six other species of owls Brown Hawk, Brown Fish, Collared Scops, Mountain Scops, Oriental Scops and Asian Barred Owlet were also recorded, Baruah said.

"These findings remind us that our cities support a diverse range of wildlife, even when many species remain hidden from everyday view," he added.

Baruah said owls play an important ecological role, including helping to control rodent populations naturally, and protecting their habitats can benefit both biodiversity and urban communities.

"The research found that background noise, particularly the sound of traffic and the general urban environment, could mask owl calls and reduce the likelihood of detecting the birds. This means that an owl going unnoticed during a survey does not necessarily indicate its absence," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The study also highlighted why scientific monitoring must account for detection challenges when assessing urban wildlife populations, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The study also highlighted why scientific monitoring must account for detection challenges when assessing urban wildlife populations, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister further said, "As Guwahati continues to expand, we have an opportunity to build a future in which development and nature progress together. Conserving existing vegetation, wetlands, mature trees and green patches can help sustain wildlife habitats amid changing land use."

Considering noise pollution in urban planning and strengthening long-term wildlife monitoring can further support these efforts, he added.

Baruah said cities are not just spaces for people but also living habitats shared with countless other species.

"By protecting green spaces and recognising the ecological value of nocturnal wildlife, we can help Guwahati grow while preserving its natural heritage. Every owl that thrives in our city is a reminder that a greener, more wildlife-friendly Guwahati is possible when conservation becomes part of the way we plan our future," he added.

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