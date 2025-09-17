Haryana actor arrested in rape case, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Ghaziabad The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Haryanvi film personality Uttam Kumar, for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman on the pretext of casting her in movies and music videos, and also marrying her, officers said, adding he was produced in court and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she was forced into sexual activities and exploited by the actor from 2020 to 2023, on the promise of marriage and roles in movies and music videos. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The case is in the limelight as the complainant had tried to self-immolate near the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s residence in Lucknow on September 5.

Kumar was detained on Sunday from a farmhouse in Amroha, following which he complained of health issues and was taken to a hospital. “His health was found to be stable, and he was discharged from the hospital. Later, he was produced before a Ghaziabad court and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. His health condition was found to be stable and satisfactory,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for Indirapuram circle and the investigating officer in the case.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she was forced into sexual activities and exploited by the actor from 2020 to 2023, on the promise of marriage and roles in movies and music videos.

She said the incident of assault started in August-September 2020, at Kumar’s office near DLF Colony, as per the FIR.

“When I resisted his attempts, he asked me not to fear and promised that he would make me a big star… In October, 2020, he invited me to his farmhouse in Amroha on the pretext of performing a lead role in a song… He forced me into sexual acts and even threatened to destroy my career… Later, he promised to marry me, and these incidents happened with me during the period August 2020 to November 2023,” the woman alleged in the FIR.

Officers said the initial investigating officer of the case was changed after a contentious final report was prepared.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Kumar at the Shalimar Garden police station in Ghaziabad under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, on a complaint from the Noida-based woman on July 18.

Earlier in August, police prepared a final report, but the deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon) raised some objections. “The final report was held back and was never filed before the court. After the investigation by ACP (Shalimar Garden), the case is now being investigated by ACP of Indirapuram. During brief questioning from the suspect, he denied allegations of rape. However, our investigation is continuing, and he was formally arrested and produced before a court on Tuesday,” said DCP (trans-Hindon zone) Nimish Patil.