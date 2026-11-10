Shillong, Expressing concern over delays in forensic examinations and the resulting impact on criminal investigations and trials, the Meghalaya High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to urgently address infrastructure gaps, staff shortages and equipment deficiencies at the Forensic Sciences Laboratory here.

HC directs Meghalaya govt to address infrastructure gaps, staff shortages in forensic lab

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A division bench comprising Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice W Diengdoh observed that deficiencies in forensic infrastructure and personnel could delay investigations, preparation of chargesheets and trials, affecting the timely administration of justice.

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The court, in an order, cautioned that deficiencies in forensic examinations or reports could lead to acquittals.

The directions came after the court examined a comprehensive report submitted by advocate K Ch Gautam, appointed as amicus curiae, following his visit to the Directorate of Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Shillong.

The report highlighted several shortcomings, including poor maintenance of the premises, inadequate sanitation, shortage of housekeeping staff and vacancies in scientific and technical positions across various divisions.

The amicus curiae noted that several portions of the three-storeyed building were damp and inadequately maintained, while only one cleaner was available for the entire establishment.

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{{^usCountry}} The court was also informed that the Chemistry, Biology/DNA, Documents, Cyber Forensics, Ballistics and Physics divisions required additional scientific and technical personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court was also informed that the Chemistry, Biology/DNA, Documents, Cyber Forensics, Ballistics and Physics divisions required additional scientific and technical personnel. {{/usCountry}}

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There were also vacancies in the gazetted cadre, including two posts of deputy director and two posts of scientific officer.

The court noted that the same scientific officer was overseeing the Cyber Forensics Unit with the assistance of one staff member and was also single-handedly managing the Physics Division.

The report further highlighted deficiencies in equipment and consumables, including non-functional equipment affecting the Chemistry Division, disruption of NDPS testing, shortages of chemicals required for DNA analysis and inadequate equipment in the Biology/DNA Division.

The Cyber Forensics Unit also required updated hardware and software, while several other divisions needed modern equipment and regular maintenance and calibration of scientific instruments.

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The court was informed that DNA testing had earlier been halted due to the non-availability of essential chemicals and consumables.

The state government informed the court that procurement of DNA consumables was underway and that technical evaluation of participating firms had been completed.

The court also took note of the non-functional generator installed at the Directorate in 2024, which was damaged following a high-voltage surge from the main power supply.

A request for sanction to repair or replace the generator, submitted by the Directorate on September 23, was pending before the government.

The court observed that the generator was a critical backup power source, as frequent power interruptions could disrupt laboratory operations, compromise data security and affect the functioning of sophisticated equipment requiring an uninterrupted power supply.

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The High Court directed the Additional Advocate General to place the amicus curiae's report before the Secretary and Joint Secretary of the Home Department to facilitate prompt decisions on pending approvals and other issues highlighted in the report.

The state government was also directed to fill existing vacancies, including Grade-IV and other support staff positions, and ensure adequate maintenance of the laboratory building.

The court said that if necessary, retired FSL employees could be appointed on a contractual basis until regular appointments were made.

It further directed the state government to pay ₹50,000 to the amicus curiae for his contribution to the proceedings before the next hearing.

The Additional Advocate General was asked to file an affidavit detailing the steps taken to address the deficiencies, and the matter has been listed for further hearing on November 19.

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