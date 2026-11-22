Shimla, Hills teach people an essential truth that no one climbs very far entirely alone, said Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant at the 10th Convocation ceremony of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala on Sunday.

Hills teach people an essential truth, no one climbs very far alone: Justice Surya Kant to students more less

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He further said that a strong sense of community exists in Himachal Pradesh and can be witnessed in the villages.

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"The hills teach people an essential truth: no one climbs very far entirely alone," he said.

"Individuals understand the importance of depending upon one another. For instance, when roads are blocked, when the weather turns difficult, or when someone needs assistance, communities often come together with a sense of responsibility that requires no formal instruction," he said.

Addressing the students as chief guest, he said, "I believe the same is true of your journey through this university. I am certain that not all your memorable lessons came from textbooks or lectures. Some must have come from friends while sharing notes before examinations, classmates who helped with difficult assignments, and conversations over tea that lasted considerably longer than anyone had intended."

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{{^usCountry}} "If there is one lesson I hope you carry forward from the friendships and shared experiences of your university years, it is to recognise that the willingness to listen, collaborate, and learn from others is not a limitation of one's abilities, but one of their greatest strengths," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If there is one lesson I hope you carry forward from the friendships and shared experiences of your university years, it is to recognise that the willingness to listen, collaborate, and learn from others is not a limitation of one's abilities, but one of their greatest strengths," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"It reflects the emergence of an India where talent is finding the opportunities it deserves, where daughters are increasingly being provided equal opportunities to excel and move forward," he added.

Sharing about his professional journey, Justice Kant said he started from district courts at his native place, Hisar, to the high court in Chandigarh, where he came with a few pairs of clothes and a great deal of uncertainty about what lay ahead.

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"At the time, it was hardly an easy decision, but looking back today, I realise that this became one of the most consequential decisions of my career, which was not exactly visible when I first entered the profession," he said.

"The road that followed was certainly not straightforward, but it taught me something that no carefully prepared career plan could have: opportunities often emerge unexpectedly, setbacks may arrive without invitation, and what initially appears to be a detour may eventually become the most important turning point of one's journey," he said.

"Those of us who have travelled on Himachal's tricky mountain roads will know that reaching a destination is rarely a straight-line journey. A place that appears quite close on the map may require a long drive through winding roads, steep inclines, and unexpected diversions," he further said.

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"Sometimes, after travelling for hours, you look out of the window and discover that your destination is still almost directly across from you but not quite there," he said, adding that life often follows a similar course.

He asked the students not to become impatient with their own progress, saying, "Remember, a mountain does not become any smaller in its stature simply because another peak happens to be taller."

"Today, we inhabit a world that constantly encourages comparison. Someone your age has secured a prestigious job, someone has founded a company, someone is pursuing research abroad, and someone has already become successful on social media. Do not allow another person's progress to diminish your confidence in your own journey", he said.

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Going down memory lane, Justice Kant said, "Himachal was the last place where I served as the Chief Justice of the High Court before moving to Delhi, and in a way I think a part of me is always here because of the lasting impression of its people and the warmth of its culture."

"I find myself wishing I could carry some of this fresh air back with me", he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.