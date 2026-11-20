Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday launched the official anthem of Dharamshala Marathon 2.0 and unveiled its jersey and medal at a ceremony organised as part of the Kangra Valley Carnival 2026.

Himachal CM Sukhu unveils anthem, jersey for Dharamshala Marathon 2.0; over 850 runners registered

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Registration for the second edition of the marathon has crossed 850 participants, with organisers targeting more than 2,000 runners by December 20, according to an official statement.

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The marathon will feature five categories 3 km, 5 km, 10 km, 20 km and 42 km catering to participants across different age groups.

The first edition of the event witnessed the participation of around 1,300 runners, reflecting growing interest in running and fitness activities in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said the marathon is being organised to promote fitness, sports culture and tourism, while also spreading awareness against the menace of chitta .

He said the event aimed to encourage people, particularly the youth, to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle and stay away from drug abuse.

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{{^usCountry}} The marathon would also help promote Kangra district as a major tourist destination, in line with the state government's vision of developing it as the 'tourism capital' of Himachal Pradesh, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The marathon would also help promote Kangra district as a major tourist destination, in line with the state government's vision of developing it as the 'tourism capital' of Himachal Pradesh, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Sukhu said the state government is undertaking the expansion of Kangra airport to strengthen tourism infrastructure in the region, with an expenditure of ₹2,600 crore incurred for the project.

District headquarters are also being connected through heliports, while heli-taxi services are being introduced to improve air connectivity and facilitate tourists, he said.

Describing Himachal Pradesh as a naturally beautiful state, Sukhu said it is also known as the 'Water Bowl' and the 'Lungs of Northern India'.

The Dharamshala Municipal Corporation is working towards securing certification from the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races for the marathon routes, which would enhance the event's credibility and bring it in line with international standards.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.